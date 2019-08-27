Hailee Steinfeld's "Dickinson" debuting at Tribeca TV Festival next month

Photo courtesy of AppleHailee Steinfeld's new Apple TV series, Dickinson, will have its premiere at the Tribeca TV Festival next month.

It will debut at the fest on Saturday, Saturday 14, followed by a panel discussion with Hailee, Jane Krakowski, and series creator Alena Smith.

Hailee is also an executive producer on the half-hour comedy, in which she stars as rebellious 19th century poet Emily Dickinson. The coming-of-age story is told from Emily's point of view, which shows the budding writer trying to break free from the societal constraints of her time.

Dickinson will debut on Apple TV+ this fall.

At the MTV VMAs on Monday, Hailee said doing the show has inspired her to start writing new music.

"I have been working on the music non-stop and I'm so excited," she told Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet. "I finished season one of Dickinson and I went straight home to L.A. and I've been writing ever since."

She added, "I had this new perspective on writing after playing this character. Just this sort of fearlessness that I've never really approached my writing with, so I'm very excited about this new music. It's very honest and it's very fun and it's coming soon."

