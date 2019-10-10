Hailee Steinfeld says expect new music from her in 2020

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC(NEW YORK) -- Hailee Steinfeld dropped by The Tonight Show on Wednesday to promote her latest acting project, the Apple TV+ series Dickinson. She also had some news to share on the music front: she has new tunes coming out early next year.

Steinfeld, who's been focusing on acting of late -- starring in the Transformers prequel Bumblebee and voicing a character in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse -- told Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon, "I've been working on a lot of new music for a long time and my fans are aware of that and have been very patient, which I'm so thankful for because I've had some really wonderful opportunities that have kind of taken me away from the music for periods of time."

The "Starving" singer added, "But I can say that early next year new music will be out."

In the meantime, Steinfeld is back with a new song, "Afterlife (Dickinson)," from the Apple TV+ series about legendary 19th century poet Emily Dickinson, which she stars in and serves as executive producer. Hailee co-wrote and sings the show's opening theme, which was inspired by themes of Dickinson's poems, including death and mortality.

Dickinson will be available on Apple TV+ November 1.

