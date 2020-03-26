Hailee Steinfeld releases new track "I Love You's," off upcoming two-part project

Republic Records

Republic RecordsHailee Steinfeld has released a brand-new song titled “I Love You’s,” the lead single from part one of her forthcoming two-part project.

The track is about taking care of yourself after a breakup and not rushing into a new relationship. It samples Annie Lennox’s 1995 song, “No More ‘I Love You’s.’”

“After going through a breakup, I decided I needed time to focus on myself and heal without the distractions of another relationship,” Hailee says in a statement. “There’s something really empowering about deciding what’s best for you and putting yourself first. That’s what this record is about.”

The as-yet-untitled part one of Hailee’s project will be out May 1. Part one will feature five tracks, including the previously released “Wrong Direction,” thought to be about Hailee's ex, former One Direction member Niall Horan.

The title of the project and additional details will be revealed soon.

