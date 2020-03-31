Hailee Steinfeld makes directorial debut with video for "I Love You's"

Sarah McColgan

Hailee Steinfeld can now add music video director to her many talents.

The singer makes her directorial debut with the video for her latest single, “I Love You’s," out today. She co-directed the black-and-white clip with Sarah McColgan.

The visual features Hailee confined in an empty room by herself as she playfully models various high-fashion outfits, including a poufy tulle skirt, a dress made of ruffles, and a zebra print bodysuit.

“I had gone through a break up and felt for the longest time that I was in this confined space,” Hailee, who previously dated Niall Horan, explains in a statement. “It took some time but I eventually realized that even in a confined space, you can find yourself, you can learn to love yourself again, and you can give yourself the opportunity to heal.”

“And that’s what this song and video mean to me,” she adds. “Eventually the walls can come down and everything will be ok.”

Hailee released the track, which samples Annie Lennox’s 1995 song “No More ‘I Love You’s,’” last week. It’s the first release off her forthcoming two-part project, the first part of which drops May 1.

