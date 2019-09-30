Hailee Steinfeld debuts music video for "Afterlife (Dickinson)"

Republic Records

Republic RecordsHailee Steinfeld has released the music video for her new song, “Afterlife (Dickinson),” from her upcoming Apple TV+ series Dickinson.

The video, directed by Hannah Lux Davis, takes inspiration from the series, about 19th century poet Emily Dickinson. It features Hailee in a corset that keeps getting squeezed around her, which the singer says was to show "how Emily in particular felt constricted and stifled.”

It also shows Hailee wearing a ruffled red dress in the countryside, in an attic surrounded by Victorian-style dancers and sporting a top hat and white men’s shirt.

The song itself was inspired by themes of Emily Dickinson's poems, including death and mortality.

Hailee sings, "Will death be our last kiss, my love?/Will you promise me you'll search for us?/Will you find me afterlife?"

Dickinson debuts on Apple TV+ on November 1.

