Hailee Steinfeld announces 'Half Written Story' EP, out May 8

Hailee Steinfeld has announced the title and new release date for the first EP of her two-part project.

Half Written Story, featuring her latest single, “I Love You’s,” will come out May 8, a week later than had been originally planned.

The five-track EP will also feature the previously released track “Wrong Direction,” as well as new songs “Your Name Hurts,” “END this (L.O.V.E.),” and “Man Up.”

“This project is a collection of songs that are so special to me and I’m incredibly proud of,” Hailee shares in a statement. “This is the first body of work I’ve put out since my debut project in 2016 and I can’t wait for everyone to hear these new songs.”

Part two will be released this summer.

On Friday, Hailee is set to perform “I Love You’s” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

