Getting your sweat on while social distancing. Hey, this looks like a good idea to me. Fitness businesses have been hit hard during Covid, especially locally owned establishments. I could be into this, what about you?

Let’s get physical! 🏋 Miss going to the gym? Inspire South Bay Fitness in California set up plastic sheets in their workout pods to observe social distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic. 📷 AFP/Frederic J. Brown pic.twitter.com/knvHtgLxFO — Philstar.com (@PhilstarNews) June 16, 2020