Gwen Stefani teams up with Blake Shelton for duet on his 'Fully Loaded' album: "It is our song"

Walt Disney Television/Paula LoboGwen Stefani and Blake Shelton tell their story in a new song.

The superstar couple sing a duet called "Nobody but You" on Blake's upcoming album, Fully Loaded: God's Country.

"This was one of those songs where the more I heard it, the more I fell in love with it," Blake explains. "I also realized how important it is for me and where I am in my life, and I think that's why Shane was trying to get it to me. It fits my story. I was about to go in and record when I decided that it needed Gwen on it -- because it is our song. I think it's magic."

This marks the third time the powerhouse pair has recorded a song together, following "Go Ahead and Break My Heart" on Blake's 2016 album, If I'm Honest, and the holiday duet "You Make it Feel Like Christmas" on Gwen's 2017 Christmas album of the same name.

Fully Loaded drops on December 13.

