Gwen Stefani shares a dressed-up family photo from her wedding day with Blake Shelton

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani officially tied the knot on Saturday, July 3, and since then, the couple has been sharing details about their stunning, intimate ceremony that took place on Blake’s Oklahoma ranch.

On Instagram, Gwen celebrated her new family of five by posting a photo of herself and Blake along with her three sons: 15-year-old Kingston, 12-year-old Zuma and 7-year-old Apollo.

All three of the boys were looking dapper in custom suits with matching bowties and boutonnieres. For his part, Blake kept it country with a pair of blue jeans, but gave his outfit a formal twist with a tuxedo jacket, vest and white bow tie.

As always, Gwen was the more sophisticated half of the couple, wearing not one but two Vera Wang dresses during the wedding ceremony. She completed her bridal look with a custom veil embroidered with her name and Blake’s, as well as those of her three sons.

Gwen’s most recent wedding snap is the latest in a series of jaw-dropping images she’s shared from her wedding day. Elsewhere on her socials, the singer posed for a romantic shot with her new husband, modeled her shorter “party dress” and goofed off with celebrity officiant Carson Daly.

