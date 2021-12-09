Gwen Stefani set to dazzle fans with exclusive IMAX screening of ﻿’Elf’

Disney/Richard Harbaugh

Gwen Stefani is already decked out for the holidays, but she wants to make it feel like Christmas for everyone. The “Slow Clap” singer has teamed with IMAX for a special livestream event dedicated to her favorite holiday film, Elf.

Per the Thursday press release, Gwen will not only play the Will Ferrell film in full, she will also share why the movie — and the Christmas season — is so near and dear to her heart. It is a one-night only event, so if you want to cozy up with the No Doubt frontwoman, you better clear your schedule for Monday, December 13.

She also has a special surprise in store for one lucky guest from each participating IMAX theater — an autographed vinyl record of her deluxe edition of You Make It Feel Like Christmas. In addition, everyone who buys a ticket will score an additional 10 percent off merchandise in Gwen’s online store.

The two-hour event will be streamed at 8 p.m. ET across 10 different IMAX locations. Visit the theater chain’s official website to find the screening closest to you and purchase tickets.

