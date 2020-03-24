Gwen Stefani scores her first top-10 country hit, thanks to boyfriend Blake

Monty Brinton/CBSIn her solo career, Gwen Stefani has reached the top 10 of no fewer than nine different Billboard airplay charts. Now, she's added a tenth.

"Nobody but You," Gwen's duet with her real-life love, Blake Shelton, has just reached the top 10 of Billboard's Country Airplay chart. It's her first top 10 on that chart.

But as Billboard notes, Gwen's also reached the top 10 on charts including Rap Airplay, Alternative Songs, Adult Pop Songs, Dance/Mix Show airplay, and Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop chart. And that doesn't even count her chart history with her band No Doubt.

In 2018, Gwen and Blake reached the top 10 on Billboard's Adult Contemporary airplay chart with their duet, "You Make It Feel Like Christmas."

As for Blake, this is the 34th top-10 single on the Country Airplay chart for the Voice coach.

Gwen and Blake debuted "Nobody But You" live on the Grammy Awards this past January.

