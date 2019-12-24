Gwen Stefani scores her first top-10 country hit, thanks to Blake Shelton

Trae Patton/NBC

Trae Patton/NBCLet's face it: People love Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton together. Their new duet, "Nobody but You," has debuted in the top 10 of the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart.



Billboard reports that “Nobody but You” enters the chart at number nine. It’s the first time Gwen's has ever had a top-10 song on the Hot Country Songs chart, which is based on streaming, airplay and sales.

Gwen's the second pop star to score a top-10 debut on that chart this year. The first was Taylor Swift, whose collaboration with the Dixie Chicks, "Soon You'll Get Better," was in at number 10 back in September.



“Nobody But You” also tops the Digital Song Sales chart, giving Gwen her first number one on that chart in 12 years. She was previously number one on that chart in 2007 with "The Sweet Escape," and in 2005 with "Hollaback Girl."



"Nobody but You" appears on Blake's new album, Fully Loaded: God’s Country.

