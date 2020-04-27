Gwen Stefani scores first country chart-topper with Blake Shelton duet, "Nobody but You"

Warner Music Nashville

Warner Music Nashville Gwen Stefani just scored her first-ever number-one country hit, with the help of boyfriend Blake Shelton.

The power couple has claimed the number-one spot on the Billboard Country Airplay chart with their duet, "Nobody but You." While it’s Gwen’s first country chart-topper, it marks Blake's 27th number one on the airplay chart.

Since its January release, the song has amassed nearly 80 million on-demand streams and sold more than 750,000 track equivalents.

“I knew the moment I heard this song that I wanted to record it," Blake says, applauding the song's writers Shane McAnally, Ross Copperman, Josh Osborne and Tommy Lee James for crafting a "perfect song in which every lyric has meaning in my life."

He also thanks the fans for their support and congratulates Gwen on the exciting achievement, praising her for "joining me and making this one of the most special songs I’ve recorded. Congratulations on your first number-one country single!”

"Nobody but You" is the third single off Blake's 2019 compilation album, Fully Loaded: God’s Country. It's the couple's third duet following "Go Ahead and Break My Heart" and "You Make It Feel Like Christmas."

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.