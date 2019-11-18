Gwen Stefani releasing 15th anniversary edition of first solo album, 'Love. Angel. Music. Baby.'

Interscope Records

Interscope RecordsGwen Stefani's debut solo album, Love. Angel. Music. Baby., came out 15 years ago, so the singer and The Voice coach is marking the occasion with a special release.

On November 22, a remastered version of the album will be released digitally. Gwen's also reissued a hoodie and a t-shirt from the original Love. Angel. Music. Baby. merchandise collection via her online store.

Then on November 26, Gwen will perform a medley of hits from Love. Angel. Music. Baby. during the live results show of The Voice. The album spun off hits including "Rich Girl," "Hollaback Girl" and "What You Waiting For?" and has sold more than 15 million units worldwide.

"Hollaback Girl" was the first song in history to rack up one million digital downloads; its video has captured nearly 200 million views.

Gwen's most recent solo album, This Is What the Truth Feels Like, came out in 2016, while her first holiday album, You Make It Feel Like Christmas, came out in 2017. She'll perform on the NBC special Christmas at Rockefeller Center on December 4.

