NBC’s New Year’s Eve 2021 with Carson Daly will take place in Times Square in New York City.

Performances will take place from various parts of the country.

They include Busta Rhymes, Anderson Paak, Chloe x Halle Jason Derulo, Pentatonix, Blake Shelton, Doja Cat and more.

