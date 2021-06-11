Gwen Stefani celebrates her bridal shower: “Feeling loved, feeling blessed”

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The countdown is on for Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton‘s wedding.

Gwen revealed on Instagram that she celebrated her bridal shower Thursday ahead of their summer nuptials.

“I got kidnapped by family to celebrate that I’m getting married!” she said in a post on her Instagram Story. She captioned another post, “Feeling loved, feeling blessed.”

Gwen also showed off a wrapped gift box and a card she received that included “something old”: a copy of “The Mass on the Day of Marriage” from her parents’ wedding on June 11, 1966.

The singer previously revealed during an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers that she and Blake would be keeping their wedding “very simple.”

“I think the guest list will not have a lot of musicians,” she said. “It’ll be like my mom and my dad. It’s literally going to be just family. We are looking forward to that, though.”

She added, “It’s going to be fun. We’re going to make it really fun, but it’s not going to be a big [event]. It’s not like the queen and king are getting married or something like that.”

