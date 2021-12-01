Gwen Stefani celebrates 15th anniversary of her “milestone” album ‘The Sweet Escape’

Gabe Ginsberg/FilmMagic

Hard to believe it’s been 15 years since Gwen Stefani released her smash-hit album The Sweet Escape, but here we are. If you forgot, Gwen made sure to remind her fans the significance of December 1.

“Happy 15th birthday to my second solo album!!” she celebrated on Instagram, and shared several key photos from the album’s cover shoot. She also reflected on the impact ﻿The Sweet Escape ﻿had, calling it “such a milestone in my career.”

Gwen signed off by telling fans, “I hope it’s still satisfying ur sweet tooth all these years later.”

The Sweet Escape debuted on December 1, 2006 and is RIAA-certified Platinum after selling over 1.7 million copies in the U.S. It produced the hit songs “Wind It Up,” “4 in the Morning” and the album’s title track.

Also, here’s a fascinating fact: The album’s original working title was Candyland, which is also the name of a song that was meant to appear on the track list. Because Gwen decided to keep “Candyland” in the vault for a little longer, she changed the title to match the album’s second track.

Gwen has yet to officially release “Candyland” as a single, but there are supposed B-side versions of the song floating around online, if you’re curious.

