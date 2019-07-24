Gwen Stefani cancels tonight's Las Vegas residency show due to illness

Todd Stefani

Gwen Stefani is a taking a much-needed sick day.

The singer announced on Instagram Tuesday that she will be cancelling Wednesday night’s Just a Girl Las Vegas residency show due to illness.

“I am so upset to share that I am unwell & will not be able to perform my Vegas residency show tomorrow night,” she wrote. “I was so looking forward to seeing everyone & performing & I wish I wasn’t feeling the way I do.”

She continued, “To everyone who was coming to Wednesday’s show, I am so sorry. I am doing everything I can to be back on stage Friday.”

Live Nation Las Vegas later tweeted that refunds were being issues for the canceled show at point of purchase.

Friday’s show at Planet Hollywood's Zappos Theater will conclude this current run of residency dates for Gwen. She is scheduled to take the Vegas stage again on October 11.

