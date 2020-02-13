Gwen Stefani cancels more tour dates due to unknown illness

The 50-year-old singer shared the unfortunate news that she would have to cancel some of the upcoming shows for her Just A Girl Las Vegas residency on Tuesday.

"I am so sad to announce that I am still unwell & will not be able to perform my #JustAGirlVegas show tomorrow, Wednesday, February 12 at @ZapposTheater at @PHVegas," she tweeted.



"I am resting & doing everything I can to return for my shows on February 14 – 22," she added. "I am so sorry gx."

The announcement comes just days after Stefani tweeted out the cancellation of her February 8 show for the same reason. She hasn't shared the exact illness that has been keeping her from performing but she did assure ticket holders that refunds would be issued.

Stefani's residency goes until May 16, 2020 and takes place at the Zappos Theater at the Planet Hollywood resort and casino.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.