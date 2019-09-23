Gwen Stefani announces final shows of 'Just a Girl' Las Vegas residency

Todd Stefani and Robb DippleGwen Stefani returns to The Voice tonight, but she's also got her Las Vegas residency to think about. The No Doubt frontwoman has announced that the show will wrap up next May.

Gwen Stefani -- Just a Girl at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood will end May 16, 2020. The final 16 performances will go on sale this Friday, September 27 at 10 a.m. PT via Ticketmaster.com/Gwen. There are pre-sales available for fan club members and American Express Card members.

One dollar of every ticket sold goes to Cure 4 The Kids Foundation, a Las Vegas-based nonprofit organization that provides medical treatment to children facing life-threatening illnesses.

Here are the final 16 performances going on sale:

Feb. 2020: 7, 8, 12, 14, 15, 19, 21, 22

May 2020: 1, 2, 6, 8, 9, 13, 15, 16

And here are the final performances of this year, for which a limited number of tickets and VIP packages are available:

Oct. 2019: 11, 12, 16, 18, 19, 23, 25, 26, 30

Nov. 2019: 1, 2

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.