Gwen Stefani and Pink honorees at this year's E! People's Choice Awards

Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment

Christopher Polk/E! EntertainmentGwen Stefani and Pink took home the Fashion Icon and People's Champion awards, respectively, at this year's E! People's Choice Awards on Sunday.

"I feel like I just always, always loved fashion," Gwen recalled in her speech. "It was just one of those very instinctual things, partly because of my mom, my grandma, my great grandma, my grandma sewed my mom's clothes."

Gwen, who owns several fashion lines, explained the inspiration for her fashion choices, saying, "I used to hate fashion that's for the rich. People, you can't get those clothes. I'm just going to go to the thrift store and make my own thing. That's what I did my whole life."

Blake Shelton, Gwen's boyfriend and fellow coach on NBC's The Voice also won the award for Country Artist of 2019.

Pink kicked off a profanity-laced speech that urged people to want to make a difference.

"You feel like you don't matter, feel like your life doesn't matter? Get involved," she said. "You can't tell me Martin Luther King Jr., Rosa Parks, Nelson Mandela, Gloria Steinham, Anita Hill, Ruth Bader Ginsberg, Malala Yousafzai, Greta Thunberg, tell me one person can't make a difference."

Added the Pennsylvania native, "I'm a dumba** derelict from Doylestown and I have managed to change a little part in my little world thank you."

Pink passionately finished, "There is a planet that needs help. It feels good to help. It feels powerful to help. Get together with your friends and change the f****** world."

Among Sunday's other winners were Billie Eilish for Female Artist of 2019. Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's "Señorita" for Song of 2019; and the Best Album award went to Taylor Swift's Lover.

The evening also included an energetic performance by Alessia Cara singing "Rooting for You."

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.