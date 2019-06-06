Gwen Stefani and her 10-year-old son Zuma team up for new kids' eyewear line

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagicGwen Stefani and her 10-year-old son Zuma have launched a new line of teen/tween eyewear together.

The collection, called Zuma Rock, debuted this week in retailers and on Tura.com. As a longtime glasses-wearer himself, Zuma helped create the designs based on his interests and personal style, incorporating elements of skateboarding, high fashion and traditional sports.

“Some kids feel it’s sort of a punishment to have to wear glasses in the first place,” Gwen tells People. “When you find a style you get compliments about, it makes you feel so good. That’s why we wanted to do with this line.”

The glasses feature a signature 3D-printed tiger, checkerboard prints, camo prints and sporty racing stripes. There are six styles that retail for $165 each.

Zuma Rock joins Gwen’s other collections with the eyewear brand Tura Inc., including L.A.M.B. and gx by Gwen Stefani.

Gwen is also mom to 13-year-old Kingston and five-year-old Apollo with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.