Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s first dance song at their wedding is *this* ’80s classic

Paramount/Getty Images

For their first dance together as a married couple, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are throwing it back to the ’80s.

On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Wednesday night, Jimmy asked Blake what their first dance song will be, and Blake said it’s “If You Leave,” from the Pretty in Pink soundtrack. The song, by OMD — also known as Orchestral Manoeuvers in the Dark — hit number four in 1986 and is a big part of the movie’s final scene.

When Jimmy said he thought Blake was lying, Blake held up his phone and said, “I swear! I have it right here! We talked about this: We both love the song, we’re both fans of the ’80s…why not? Why not, Jimmy?”

Blake and Fallon then started singing the song together, and Jimmy joked that he’d be available to sing it at the wedding — the date of which we still don’t know, by the way.

Gwen is certainly a fan of the ’80s. She and her band No Doubt were highly influenced by the music of that decade and went on to cover several ’80s classics, like “It’s My Life,” by Talk Talk, and “Stand and Deliver,” by Adam & the Ants. As for Blake, he covered the number-one 1984 hit “Footloose” for the 2011 remake of the film by the same name.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.