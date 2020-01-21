Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton unveil theatrical "Nobody but You" video

Warner Music Nashville

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have released the dramatic, romantic video for their latest duet, "Nobody but You."

In the new video, the couple can be seen singing the lyrics of the song directly to the camera while shots of Gwen wearing a ball gown caught in the midst of a storm in a dark forest also appear. Clips of the couple holding one another in front of a beach setting, cuddling on the couch with their dog and singing in the car round out the cinematic video.

"Nobody but You" is featured on Blake's new album, God's Country: Fully Loaded.

The superstar couple will perform together at the Grammy Awards on Sunday, where Blake is also nominated for Best Country Solo Performance for "God's Country."

The 2020 Grammy Awards take place at the Staples Center in LA and will air live at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

