Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have purchased their first home together, and it’s stunning

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording AcademyGwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have been rumored to be searching for their first home together for months, but property records reveal that they’ve now officially taken the plunge, Dirt reports.

Located on the jaw-dropping foothills of L.A.’s Encino neighborhood, the 13,000 square-foot estate sits on a 1.6 acre lot and is valued at $13.2 million. It boasts a four-car garage, backyard pool with inset spa, and an outdoor kitchen and adjoining wet bar, among many other state-of-the-art amenities.

Nestled deep within California's San Fernando Valley, the property is a particularly private one, and the home is invisible from the street. The superstar couple took an under-the-radar approach to buying their new property, too: The all-new home was built on spec and off-market, and photographs and exact specifications of the house remain unavailable. However, sketches of the property are available, and they're stunning.

Though Blake and Gwen also spend time at Blake’s Oklahoma ranch, it makes sense that they would need a place in L.A., too: He’s spent significant time in the city ever since becoming a coach on The Voice.

News of the couple’s latest purchase comes just a day before Gwen is set to make her Grand Ole Opry debut with Blake by her side. They’ll deliver a virtual performance their hit duet, “Nobody but You,” from Blake's Oklahoma property.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.