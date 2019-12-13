Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton can't live without each other on "Nobody but You"

Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's new duet, "Nobody but You," has arrived.

The love song, which appears on Blake's album Fully Loaded: God's Country, is about realizing you can’t live without someone.

“I don't wanna live without you/I don't wanna even breathe/I don't wanna dream about you/Wanna wake up with you next to me,” the couple sings on the chorus.

"I don't wanna go down any other road now," the song continues. "I don't wanna love nobody but you/Looking in your eyes now, if I had to die now/I don't wanna love nobody but you."

Blake previously said the song fit with the couple’s story. “I was about to go in and record when I decided that it needed Gwen on it -- because it is our song,” he said. “I think it's magic."

This marks the third time the powerhouse pair has recorded a song together, following "Go Ahead and Break My Heart" on Blake's 2016 album, If I'm Honest, and the holiday duet "You Make it Feel Like Christmas" on Gwen's 2017 Christmas album of the same name.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



