Well that’s kind of lame…Gwen Stefani has filmed her performance for the upcoming Christmas At Rockefeller Center special.

The show won’t air until December 4th.

We don’t know why Stefani recorded her part so early. There’s some speculation that she might have to be working on The Voice.

John Legend, Idina Menzel and Lea Michele will also perform on the special.

