Gwen Makes Blake A Better Man

Blake Shelton told Entertainment Tonight that he “doesn’t want to remember what he was like before Gwen Stefani.”

The country music star who has been dating former “No Doubt” frontwoman since 2015, says that Stefani helped him after the divorce from his ex-wife, country star Miranda Lambert and his connection to God.

The couple, who both coach on The Voice, is set to debut a new song, “Nobody But You,” which will be featured on Shelton’s upcoming release, “Fully Loaded: God’s Country” on December 13th.

