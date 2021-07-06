Gwen & Blake’s wedding cake paid tribute to her parents, wedding playlist included their famous pals

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Even more details are now being reported about Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton‘s weekend wedding in Oklahoma.

According to E! Online, the couple’s lavish, five-tier white wedding cake deliberately looked old-fashioned because it was based on Gwen’s parents’ wedding cake. Lauren Kitchens, founder of Fancy Cakes by Lauren Kitchens, told E! News, “Her love of family is strong and this was her way of honoring them and their beginning as a new married couple on her big day as a newly married bride. Everything about the cake had sentimental value.”

The vanilla creme cake was filled with salted caramel, covered in vanilla buttercream and finished with a cake topper of a groom wearing a cowboy hat — even though Blake generally doesn’t — and a blonde-haired bride. According to Kitchens, the highly detailed decoration is a kind of freehand piping that originated in England called “Lambeth cake design.”

“I bet Gwen and Blake have just made the Lambeth cake come back full force,” Kitchens noted.

Meanwhile, People magazine reports that while the wedding guests and party numbered just 40, Gwen and Blake’s celebrity pals were represented in the tunes they danced to.

According to People, the music for the reception was a playlist created by DJ Lucy Wrubel that featured hits by fellow Voice coach Kelly Clarkson, Maroon 5 — whose frontman Adam Levine is a former The Voice coach — plus Blake’s country star friends Carrie Underwood and Luke Bryan.

