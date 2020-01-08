Gwen & Blake to duet on Grammy Awards telecast; Lizzo and Billie Eilish will also perform

Michele Crowe/CBS

The Grammy Awards telecast is big on musical collaborations, and the first one has been announced for this year's show.

Lovebirds Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton will perform together at the Grammys for the first time. Blake is nominated this year for Best Country Solo Performance for his hit "God's Country," but the couple will likely sing their duet "Nobody But You," which appears on his current album.

Meanwhile, Billie Eilish and Lizzo will both make their Grammy performance debuts. Billie has six Grammy nods, including Record, Album and Song of the Year, while Lizzo has eight -- more than any other artist.

Finally, legendary rock band Aerosmith will perform on the show. They're being recognized at this year's MusiCares Person of the Year for their philanthropic efforts and impact on music history.

The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards, hosted by Alicia Keys, take place January 26 and will air live on CBS at 8 p.m. ET.

