Guinness World Records confirm BTS smashed another Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards record

ABC

BTS made history again at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards, confirms Guinness World Records.

According to the organization, the K-pop sensations defeated themselves as the act to win the most orange blimp trophies of all time. BTS took home the KCA for Favorite Music Group — their third straight win — bringing their total haul to six overall wins.

BTS also scored trophies in 2018 and 2021 for Favorite Global Music Star and, in 2021, they took home Favorite Song for “Dynamite.”

Not only that, BTS is officially the most-nominated act of all time in KCA history, with eight after securing their first nod in 2018.

Guinness adds this new victory is BTS’ overall fourth new record so far this year. In 2022 alone, the group managed to break records for “most followers on Instagram for a music group,” “most followers on Twitter for a music group” and “most followers on TikTok for a music group.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.