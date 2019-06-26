Guess Who’s Gonna Be On The Charlie’s Angels Soundtrack!!

While I am CERTAIN I am going to love the new Charlie’s Angels moving coming out in November, I don’t know if I will like it as well as Drew, Cameron and Lucy!!

But this definitely gets me more excited!! Miley Cyrus, Ariana Grande, and Lana Del Rey are teaming up for a song to be featured in a new Charlie’s Angels movie!!!

Both Miley and Ariana posted the Charlie’s Angels logo on their Instagram page with Ariana’s caption reading: “trailer tomorrow,” and Miley’s saying, “WE ARE COMING!”

Lana Del Rey was tagged in both of the singer’s posts along with the stars of the upcoming movie, Ella Balinska, Naomi Scott and Kristen Stewart. Charlie’s Angels is slated to be released this November.

If you could cast the three angels who would you pick?