Guess Who Will Be Running Down The Halls Of Bayside High Again!

What’s old is new yet again in Hollywood.

NBC’s new Peacock streaming service will reboot the television classics Saved By The Bell and Punky Brewster.

The Saved update will feature original cast members Elizabeth Berkeley and Mario Lopez. Punky will star the actress who played the precocious child, Soleil Moon Frye.

The streaming service will launch in April 2020. Peacock will also include an updated version of Battlestar Gallactica.

What classic show do you want to see an updated version of? My vote – FRIENDS!!!!