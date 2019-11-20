Guess we know who Ariana Grande is voting for

ABC/Randy Holmes

ABC/Randy HolmesAriana Grande captured the hearts of Grammy voters by earning five nominations this morning -- but it appears she's just revealed who she'll be voting for come Democratic primary time.

On Wednesday, Ari posted two photos of herself posing backstage with Democratic presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders. In one, they're both sporting huge smiles; in the other, they're hugging each other.

"MY GUY. thank you Senator Sanders for coming to my show, making my whole night and for all that you stand for !!!" Ari captioned the picture, before talking about her partnership with HeadCount, a non-profit that works with musicians to promote democracy.

"@headcountorg and i are doing our best to make you proud," she continued. "We’ve already registered 20k+ young voters at my shows and more online and we aren’t stopping any time soon. proud of my fans for paying attention and getting involved. we adore you! also... i will never smile this hard again."

Sanders replied in the comments with an equally flattering message: "Thank you Ariana Grande for not only being a wonderful entertainer, but also for being such an outstanding advocate for social justice. We must all be prepared – like Ariana – to fight for everyone who is struggling."

It's not the first time they've exchanged messages on social media, either: Last month, when Ariana promoted her Lizzo remix of "Good As Hell" by tweeting "baby how u feelin," Sanders replied, "Ready to fight for Medicare for All."

To which Ariana responded, "screaming."

