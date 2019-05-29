Great News From Alex Trebek!!

A few months ago, game show host Alex Trebek revealed he was battling stage 4 pancreatic cancer, and now he’s sharing some good news on his treatment in an interview with People magazine.

According to doctors, he’s in “near remission” and is responding well to chemotherapy. “The doctors said they hadn’t seen this kind of positive result in their memory,” Trebek said on his treatment. “some of the tumors have already shrunk by more than 50 percent.”

Who in your family or community is defying the odds?