Great food and gratitude: Pop stars talk Thanksgiving

iStock/PeopleImages

iStock/PeopleImagesHere's a roundup of Thanksgiving thoughts from some of pop's chart toppers and hit makers:

It's been a crazy 12 months for "Sweet But Psycho" star Ava Max -- so what will she be giving thanks for on Thursday?

"So much," she tells ABC Audio. "My family. I love being home because I haven't been home for a while. So just being with family, honestly....and thankful for my fans and everyone I work with. It's been an amazing year!"

2019's also been a great year for Blanco Brown, who went viral with his "trailer trap" hit "The Git Up," which spawned an online dance craze.

"I'm thankful for creating a song this year...well, I created it in 2018, but I'm thankful for putting it out this year," laughs Blanco. "And it leading me to this very moment and the smiles and joy and happiness...It's a blessing."

Switching from gratitude to food, you can catch Pentatonix performing on The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration on ABC Thursday night at 8 p.m. ET. The A cappella group has a long list of food they're looking forward to enjoying this holiday season

"Our favorite meal during the holidays? Where do we begin?" says the group's Scott Hoying. The rest of the quintet has definite ideas: stuffing, turkey, sweet potato casserole, mashed potatoes, pumpkin pie and, in the case of member Matt Sallee,"The little sugar cookies with the little snowmen on them and the Christmas trees."

But one of 2019's hottest stars, Lil Nas X, says dinner won't be his focus when he's back home in Georgia.

"I'm not too picky about the food. I'm just ready to spend time with the family," he tells ABC Audio. "Happy Thanksgiving, everybody!"

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.