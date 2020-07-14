Grant Imahara From MythBusters Dies Of Brain Aneurysm At 49

I hate that headline. Just hate it. My son and I have watched Mythbusters since he was little. We have loved ALL of them and actually got to meet Adam and Jamie. Grant’s show “White Rabbit Project” was so cool too and we’ll miss him, his humor and his smart brain so much.

Grant Imahara, the host of MythBusters and White Rabbit Project, has suffered a brain aneurysm and died at the age of 49.

Imahara was host of Discovery channel’s MythBusters from its third season until 2014. In 2016, he joined former MythBusters co-hosts, Kari Byron and Tory Belleci for Netflix’s White Rabbit Project, which lasted one season.

Imahara was an expert electrical engineer and roboticist who worked at Lucasfilm’s THX labs and installed lights onto Star Wars’ R2-D2, created the robot “Geoff Peterson” for The Late Late Show With Craig Ferguson and worked on the Energizer Bunny.

His former co-stars took to social media to pay tribute to Imahara saying, “Sometimes I wish I had a time machine,” Belleci wrote alongside a picture of him with Imahara.

“I’m at a loss. No words. I’ve been part of two big families with Grant Imahara over the last 22 years. Grant was a truly brilliant engineer, artist, and performer, but also just such a generous, easygoing, and gentle PERSON. Working with Grant was so much fun. I’ll miss my friend,” tweeted MythBusters co-host Adam Savage.

