Grammys 2021: Trevor Noah pokes fun at life in quarantine in opening monologue

Trevor Noah kicked off the 2021 Grammys with a bang — that bang being a string of relatable, light-hearted jokes about the past year in quarantine.

Appearing from outside of the Staples Center in Los Angeles in front of a socially distanced and masked crowd and making his way indoors, the comedian poked fun at the various mishaps that have happened as the world adjusted to life online, promising that his naked uncle wouldn’t accidentally pass behind him while on this important Zoom call.

Noah delivered his monologue as he made his way inside and he named some of the many performers at the awards ceremony including both of the “babies” — rappers Da Baby and Lil Baby. After introducing several Grammy nominees who were already on stage he tossed it over to opening performer Harry Styles.

By Danielle Long

