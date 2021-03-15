Music News

Grammys 2021: The complete winners list

The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards aired Sunday night on CBS, hosted by Trevor Noah.

Here is the complete list of winners in the major categories:

Record of the Year
“Everything I Wanted” by Billie Eilish

Album of the Year
Folklore by Taylor Swift

Song of the Year
“I Can’t Breathe” by Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)

Best New Artist
Megan Thee Stallion

POP

Best Pop Solo Performance
“Watermelon Sugar” by Harry Styles

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
“Rain On Me” by Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
American Standard by James Taylor

Best Pop Vocal Album
Future Nostalgia by Dua Lipa

ROCK/ALTERNATIVE

Best Rock Performance
“Shameika” by Fiona Apple

Best Metal Performance
“Bum-Rush” by Body Count

Best Rock Song
“Stay High” by Brittany Howard

Best Rock Album
The New Abnormal by The Strokes Alternative

Best Alternative Music Album
Fetch the Bolt Cutters by Fiona Apple

R&B/RAP

BEST R&B PERFORMANCE
“Black Parade” by Beyoncé

Best Traditional R&B Performance
“Anything For You” by Ledisi

Best R&B Song
“Better Than I Imagined” by Robert Glasper, Meshell Ndegeocello & Gabriella Wilson, songwriters (Robert Glasper feat. H.E.R. & Meshell Ndegeocello)

Best Progressive R&B Album
It Is What It Is by Thundercat

Best R&B Album
Bigger Love by John Legend

Best Rap Performance
“Savage” by Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé

Best Melodic Rap Performance
“Lockdown” by Anderson .Paak

Best Rap Song
“Savage” by Beyoncé, Shawn Carter, Brittany Hazzard, Derrick Milano, Terius Nash, Megan Pete, Bobby Session Jr., Jordan Kyle Lanier Thorpe & Anthony White, songwriters (Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé)

Best Rap Album
King’s Disease by Nas

COUNTRY

Best Country Solo Performance
“When My Amy Prays” by Vince Gill

Best Country Duo/Group Performance
“10,000 Hours” by Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber

Best Country Song
“Crowded Table” by Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby & Lori McKenna, songwriters (The Highwomen)

Best Country Album
Wildcard by Miranda Lambert

DANCE/ELECTRONIC MUSIC

Best Dance Recording
“10%” by Kaytranada feat. Kali Uchis

Best Dance/Electronic Album
BUBBA by Kaytranada

GOSPEL/CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN MUSIC

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
“There Was Jesus” by Zach Williams & Dolly Parton; Casey Beathard, Jonathan Smith & Zach Williams, songwriters

Best Gospel Album
Gospel According to PJ by PJ Morton

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
Jesus Is King by Kanye West

Best Roots Gospel Album
Celebrating Fisk! (The 150th Anniversary Album) by Fisk Jubilee Singers

LATIN

Best Latin Pop or Urban Album
YHLQMDLG by Bad Bunny

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album
La Conquista del Espacio by Fito Paez

Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)
Un Canto Por Mexico, Vol. 1 by Natalia Lafourcade

Best Tropical Latin Album
40 by Grupo Niche

COMEDY

Best Comedy Album
Black Mitzvah by Tiffany Haddish

MUSICAL THEATER

Best Musical Theater Album
Jagged Little Pill (Glen Ballard, composer; Alanis Morissette, composer & lyricist) (Original Broadway Cast)

MUSIC FOR VISUAL MEDIA

Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media
Jojo Rabbit (Various Artists) Taika Waititi, compilation producer

Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media
Joker by Hildur Guðnadóttir, composer

Best Song Written For Visual Media
“No Time to Die” by Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas Baird O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish) Track from: No Time to Die

MUSIC VIDEO/FILM

Best Music Video
“Brown Skin Girl” Beyoncé, Blue Ivy & WizKid
Beyoncé Knowles-Carter & Jenn Nkiru, video directors; Astrid Edwards, Aya Kaida, Jean Mougin, Nathan Scherrer & Erinn Williams, video producers

Best Music Film
Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice
Linda Ronstadt Rob Epstein & Jeffrey Friedman, video directors; Michele Farinola & James Keach, video producers

