Grammys 2021: The complete winners list

The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards aired Sunday night on CBS, hosted by Trevor Noah.
Here is the complete list of winners in the major categories:
Record of the Year
“Everything I Wanted” by Billie Eilish
Album of the Year
Folklore by Taylor Swift
Song of the Year
“I Can’t Breathe” by Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)
Best New Artist
Megan Thee Stallion
POP
Best Pop Solo Performance
“Watermelon Sugar” by Harry Styles
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
“Rain On Me” by Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
American Standard by James Taylor
Best Pop Vocal Album
Future Nostalgia by Dua Lipa
ROCK/ALTERNATIVE
Best Rock Performance
“Shameika” by Fiona Apple
Best Metal Performance
“Bum-Rush” by Body Count
Best Rock Song
“Stay High” by Brittany Howard
Best Rock Album
The New Abnormal by The Strokes Alternative
Best Alternative Music Album
Fetch the Bolt Cutters by Fiona Apple
R&B/RAP
BEST R&B PERFORMANCE
“Black Parade” by Beyoncé
Best Traditional R&B Performance
“Anything For You” by Ledisi
Best R&B Song
“Better Than I Imagined” by Robert Glasper, Meshell Ndegeocello & Gabriella Wilson, songwriters (Robert Glasper feat. H.E.R. & Meshell Ndegeocello)
Best Progressive R&B Album
It Is What It Is by Thundercat
Best R&B Album
Bigger Love by John Legend
Best Rap Performance
“Savage” by Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé
Best Melodic Rap Performance
“Lockdown” by Anderson .Paak
Best Rap Song
“Savage” by Beyoncé, Shawn Carter, Brittany Hazzard, Derrick Milano, Terius Nash, Megan Pete, Bobby Session Jr., Jordan Kyle Lanier Thorpe & Anthony White, songwriters (Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé)
Best Rap Album
King’s Disease by Nas
COUNTRY
Best Country Solo Performance
“When My Amy Prays” by Vince Gill
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
“10,000 Hours” by Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber
Best Country Song
“Crowded Table” by Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby & Lori McKenna, songwriters (The Highwomen)
Best Country Album
Wildcard by Miranda Lambert
DANCE/ELECTRONIC MUSIC
Best Dance Recording
“10%” by Kaytranada feat. Kali Uchis
Best Dance/Electronic Album
BUBBA by Kaytranada
GOSPEL/CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN MUSIC
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
“There Was Jesus” by Zach Williams & Dolly Parton; Casey Beathard, Jonathan Smith & Zach Williams, songwriters
Best Gospel Album
Gospel According to PJ by PJ Morton
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
Jesus Is King by Kanye West
Best Roots Gospel Album
Celebrating Fisk! (The 150th Anniversary Album) by Fisk Jubilee Singers
LATIN
Best Latin Pop or Urban Album
YHLQMDLG by Bad Bunny
Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album
La Conquista del Espacio by Fito Paez
Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)
Un Canto Por Mexico, Vol. 1 by Natalia Lafourcade
Best Tropical Latin Album
40 by Grupo Niche
COMEDY
Best Comedy Album
Black Mitzvah by Tiffany Haddish
MUSICAL THEATER
Best Musical Theater Album
Jagged Little Pill (Glen Ballard, composer; Alanis Morissette, composer & lyricist) (Original Broadway Cast)
MUSIC FOR VISUAL MEDIA
Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media
Jojo Rabbit (Various Artists) Taika Waititi, compilation producer
Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media
Joker by Hildur Guðnadóttir, composer
Best Song Written For Visual Media
“No Time to Die” by Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas Baird O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish) Track from: No Time to Die
MUSIC VIDEO/FILM
Best Music Video
“Brown Skin Girl” Beyoncé, Blue Ivy & WizKid
Beyoncé Knowles-Carter & Jenn Nkiru, video directors; Astrid Edwards, Aya Kaida, Jean Mougin, Nathan Scherrer & Erinn Williams, video producers
Best Music Film
Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice
Linda Ronstadt Rob Epstein & Jeffrey Friedman, video directors; Michele Farinola & James Keach, video producers
