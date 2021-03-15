Grammys 2021: Megan Thee Stallion wins Best New Artist

Francis Specker/CBS ©2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

The 2021 Grammys didn’t waste any time announcing the winner for one of the most highly anticipated awards of the night — Best New Artist.

The award was presented by Lizzo, whose introduction of the award was comical in its own right. Not only did she accidentally slip the b-word, she hilariously struggled to open the winner’s envelope before announcing that fellow Houston artist Megan Thee Stallion would be taking home the award.

Megan, 26, sat in her seat stunned for a moment before making her way up to the stage.

“I don’t wanna cry,” she began before shouting out the fellow nominees, Ingrid Andress, Phoebe Bridgers, Noah Cyrus, Chika, D Smoke, Doja Cat and Kaytranada.

Megan picked up another Grammy during the Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony earlier on Sunday, for best rap performance for “Savage” with Beyonce.

By Danielle Long

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.