Grammys 2021: Harry Styles kicks off 63rd Grammy Awards, but Billie Eilish steals his thunder

Francis Specker/CBS 2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

The 63rd Grammy Awards kicked off in style… literally!

British heartthrob Harry Styles ushered in the awards ceremony on a very sensual note, choosing to perform his blockbuster hit “Watermelon Sugar” as his musical number.

Dressed in a leather tuxedo and a long green scarf, the latter of which he shed by tossing it aside to reveal he was not wearing a shirt, Styles rocked out as he was aided by trumpets, saxophones and with diverse backup singers.

Unfortunately for him, Billie Eilish, may have stolen his thunder — unintentionally, though. As her performance immediately followed his, she was in the same room and watched Styles’ small striptease.

The camera would hilariously cut to her, catching her staring hungrily.

She took over after Styles wrapped to perform her thrice Grammy nominated single “everything i wanted.” Of course, her brother FINNEAS backed on keyboard and provided vocals.

Styles is up for three awards, Best Music Video for “Adore You,” Best Pop Vocal Album for Fine Line and Pop Solo Performance for “Watermelon Sugar.”

By Megan Stone

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.