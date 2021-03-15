Grammys 2021: BTS becomes first K-pop group to perform an original song at show

Cliff Lipson/CBS 2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

BTS made history earlier this year by becoming the first Korean group to be nominated for a Grammy Award and, while they didn’t take home the award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, they still brought their all to the stage.

BTS lit up the Grammys with an energetic performance of their summertime smash “Dynamite,” which was also their first all-English single.

The group was beamed in from South Korea, singing and dancing atop a building and even going as far as recreating the Grammy stage — a feat that even impressed host Trevor Noah.

“They couldn’t be here, but wanted to be here, so they rebuilt here, over there. There oughta be an award just for that,” the late night show host quipped. “That was amazing.”‘

Also, by the group performing live at the Grammys, they are officially the first Korean pop group to perform one of their original songs at the awards ceremony.

BTS is comprised of members J-Hope, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, RM, Suga and V. They previously attended the 2019 Grammys as presenters and, in 2020, assisted Lil Nas X who performed his country crossover hit “Old Town Road.”

They lost the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance this year to Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande‘s “Rain on Me.”

By Megan Stone

