Grammys 2021: Billie Eilish wins Record of the Year, but tries to give it to Megan Thee Stallion

The 63rd Grammy Awards closed out the night with its nail-biter category, which was filled to the brim with top talent — Record of the Year.

Up for the trophy this year were Beyonce, DaBaby, Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, Dua Lipa, Post Malone, Black Pumas and Megan Thee Stallion.

The award was presented by the legendary Ringo Starr, who has nine Grammy wins under his belt.

“If you’re making music in our world today, you’ve already won. And I thank you,” the 80-year-old commended before cracking open the purple envelope.

But, the true winner of the night who closed out the 63rd Grammy Awards was Billie Eilish, who took home the golden trophy for her hit “everything i wanted.”

The 19-year-old singer took the stage with her brother Finneas, but refused to accept the honor. Instead, she wanted to give it to “Savage” rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

“Megan, girl, I was going to write a speech about how you deserved this but then I was like ‘There is no way they will choose me,'” said Eilish. “You deserve this.”

“You had a year that I think is unstoppable. You are a queen. I want to cry thinking about how much I love you,” she gushed as the rapper stared up in shock. “You are so beautiful. You are so talented. You deserve everything in the world. I think about you constantly. I root for you always. You deserve it.”

The “bad guy” singer then asked the crowd, “Can we just cheer for Megan Thee Stallion?”

“But thank you also, I really do appreciate this,” she concluded. “Thank you to the academy, thank you to Ringo. I love you, I love my team, thank you to my brother Finneas and yeah, thanks for being here, I love you, thank you.”

Had Meg won Record of the Year, she would have swept all four categories in which she was nominated.

By Megan Stone

