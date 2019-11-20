Grammy nomination snubs: Taylor Swift doesn’t get Album of the Year nod; Halsey, BTS shut out

Valheria Rocha

While Lizzo, Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X are celebrating their first-time Grammy nominations today, some other artists aren't feeling as much love from the Recording Academy.

Taylor Swift scored three nods, but her latest album, Lover, was snubbed for Album of the Year, just as reputation was last year. Taylor was also shut out of the Record of the Year category. Her pal Ed Sheeran failed to get nods in the major categories, receiving just one nomination for No. 6 Collaborations Project in the Best Pop Vocal Album category.

Also noticeably snubbed: The Jonas Brothers, who only scored one nod, for “Sucker,” in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category; Halsey, with no nods for her smash hit, “Without Me”; Sam Smith, also no nominations for his Normani collab “Dancing with a Stranger”; and Lewis Capaldi, unrecognized for Best New Artist. Lewis’ hit “Someone You Loved” is up for Song of the Year, though.

And much the disappointment of fans, K-pop sensation BTS got shut out of any nominations despite their global success.

