Grammy moments: Two winners recall their experiences on Music's Biggest Night

Jason Mraz, Steve Granitz/WireImage; Melissa Etheridge, Kevin Mazur/WireImage for The Recording AcademyThe 62nd Annual Grammy Awards are this Sunday night in Los Angeles, so ABC Audio asked some Grammy-winning artists for their memories of Music's Biggest Night -- and their advice for first-time attendees.

Jason Mraz has two Grammys, both of which he won in 2010. "I would just say enjoy! Enjoy the night. Have fun!" he tells ABC Audio, when asked what advice he'd give first-time nominees this year.

"It's feels great to be acknowledged, but if anything, I feel like it's where my career really began," he adds. "So it's not the finish line -- I think it's 'Welcome to the club.'"

"So enjoy the night, and after this, be ready to work even harder and smarter," he cautions. "That's what I think the Grammys are."

Melissa Etheridge has been nominated 15 times for Grammys and won two, but she's also given some great performances on the Grammy stage. So, which one was the most memorable for the "Come to My Window" singer?

"The first time I was on, I went from being seriously underground, to overnight being on the Grammys. And it made such a difference in my career," she tells ABC Audio. "But if you really, really push me, I'm gonna say 2005, when I got to come back from going through chemotherapy treatment and stand on stage and pay tribute to the great Janis Joplin with Joss Stone."

Fans watching that night no doubt remember that performance -- not just because Melissa sounded so great, but because she was completely bald from chemo.

"That might have to take the cake," adds the breast cancer survivor. "I would have to say that probably is my most memorable, and the performance that I'm so grateful for."

The Grammys air live Sunday night on CBS at 8 p.m. ET.

