Grammy holiday auction offers signed items from JoBros, Kelly Clarkson and more

Want to give a music fan the ultimate gift this holiday season? A new eBay auction from the Grammy Museum and MusiCares allows you to bid on exclusive collectors' items from some of your favorite music stars.

This year’s auction features 70 such items, including a Jonas Brothers signed Gibson guitar, "Stay with Me" sheet music signed by Sam Smith, and microphones signed by Kelly Clarkson and Pink.

Bidders will also have the opportunity to score tickets to the January 24, 2020 MusiCares Person of the Year tribute honoring Aerosmith, as well as chance to attend the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on January 26.

The eBay auction runs through Wednesday, December 11. All proceeds go to benefit the Grammy Museum or MusiCares, the charitable arm of the Recording Academy.

