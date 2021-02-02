Grammy Awards to be held outdoors, with no audience

Sources tell Variety that everything is subject to change, but right now, the plan is to hold the ceremony in the outdoor part of the Los Angeles Convention Center, using the Staples Center — which is where the show is usually held — as a backdrop. There won’t be an audience, though there will be some kind of red carpet broadcast with performers and presenters.

Many of the performances are likely to be pre-recorded, Variety adds, but there will be a few live performances. In December, the show’s executive producer, Ben Winston, said that he wanted to stage performances in independent venues around the city, but so far there are no details on that.

As previously reported, Beyoncé is this year’s leading nominee with nine nods, while Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa and rapper Roddy Ricch each have six.

By Andrea Dresdale

