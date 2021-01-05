Grammy Awards postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic; new date TBA soon

The Recording Academy

Monday was the final day of voting for the 2021 Grammy Awards, but we’re not going to find out who the winners are at the end of the month after all.

A rep for the telecast confirms to ABC News that the awards show has been postponed from its January 31 date, with a new date to be announced soon. The show was initially scheduled to take place in downtown LA at the Staples Center, though a final decision of whether or not a live, albeit limited, audience would be present was not confirmed.

“After thoughtful conversations with health experts, our host, and artists scheduled to appear, we are rescheduling the 63rd GRAMMY Awards,” Recording Academy Chair & Interim President/CEO Harvey Mason Jr., the production team and representatives from CBS say in a statement.

They add, “The deteriorating COVID situation in Los Angeles, with hospital services being overwhelmed, ICUs having reached capacity, and new guidance from state and local governments have all led us to conclude that postponing our show was the right thing to do.”

The statement concludes, “Nothing is more important than the health and safety of those in our music community and the hundreds of people who work tirelessly on producing the show. We want to thank all of the talented artists, the staff, our vendors, and especially this year’s nominees for their understanding, patience, and willingness to work with us as we navigate these unprecedented times.”

The top nominee for the Grammys this year is Beyoncé, with nine, followed by Dua Lipa, rapper Roddy Ricch and Taylor Swift, with six apiece. Other nominees include Post Malone, Billie Eilish, Justin Bieber and Harry Styles.

Los Angeles County currently has more reported COVID-19 infections than any other county in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University.

By Andrea Dresdale

