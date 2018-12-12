Grab Your Christmas Cap’n Crunch Now!

Hey cereal lovers, now is your chance to pick up the limited edition Christmas Cap’n Crunch cereal!

The holiday makeover for the popular cereal includes a box that has the Cap’n twisted up in holiday lights, and Santa hats and stars added to the regular cereal pieces.

On the back of the box are cool ideas on how to use Cap’n Crunch for the holidays. The cereal is available now at Target, Walmart, Kroger, and Amazon for about the regular price of cereal.

What’s your favorite cereal of all time?

Have you ever tried the Christmas Crunch?