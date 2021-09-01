Got a sweet tooth & deep pockets? Selena Gomez has a sundae for you

Courtesy Serendipity 3

How much would you pay for an ice cream sundae? Selena Gomez is hoping you’ll shell out 30 bucks for one of hers.

Selena, who’s a celebrity partner and investor in the New York City eatery Serendipity 3, has introduced The Selena Sundae to the menu. The $29.95 price tag gets you three scoops of Selena’s own Cookies & Cream Remix flavor, as well as banana, hot fudge, cream-filled Cookie Crumbles, Pink Sugar, whipped cream and, of course, a cherry on top.

But this isn’t just some evil plan to empty your wallet and raise your blood sugar: It’s for a good cause. Ten percent of the proceeds the Selena Sundae will go to the star’s Rare Impact Fund, which is dedicated to expanding mental health services.

“My memories at Serendipity date back to when I was a kid and I came to New York City for the first time,” Selena says in a statement. “I’ve always loved this restaurant, and I am excited to celebrate its reopening by adding a sundae I created to the menu.”

Selena’s new TV series Only Murders In the Building is streaming now on Hulu.

